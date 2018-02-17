Register
03:57 GMT +317 February 2018
    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (R) addresses the media in Ankara December 25, 2014

    Top Daesh Leader Captured in Turkey, Extradited Back to Iraq

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Turkish authorities have reportedly extradited a top Daesh leader to Iraq following the militant commander’s capture. Baghdad and Ankara collaborated with the US to execute the capture and extradition.

    Ismail Alwan Salman al-Ithawi, 55, is an Iraqi national and led Daesh's Ministry of Religious Edicts as well as the committee that decided on appointments to the leadership of the organization. He had fled the collapse of Daesh's territory in Syria and settled in the northern Turkish province of Sakyara, living under his brother's name.

    Iraqi security forces man a checkpoint in the northern city of Kirkuk (File)
    © AFP 2018/ MARWAN IBRAHIM
    Daesh Still Poses Security Danger in Northern Iraq - Kirkuk Governor

    To capture him, the coalition was forced to "infiltrate the highest levels" of the militant group, according to an official with the Iraqi Interior Ministry's Daesh-hunting taskforce, the Falcons, speaking to AFP on Friday.

    "We asked our ambassador in Ankara to intervene with the Turkish authorities by providing the arrest warrant issued by Iraqi courts and recent photos of Ismail," the official added.

    While Daesh has lost all of their territory in Iraq and cling to a mere shell of their former holdings in Syria, they have switched to using guerrilla and terrorist tactics to continue to beleaguer their many enemies. As such, security efforts have switched to targeting the remains of the group's leadership.

    In this Nov. 15, 2017 photo, aerial view of destroyed building and shops in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Iraq Needs $25Bln at First Stage of Recovery After Daesh Defeat – Official

    The intelligence cooperation represents a warming of relations between Ankara and Baghdad. On Wednesday, Turkey pledged $5 billion to rebuild Iraq, which has seen years of grisly fighting. The donation came at a fundraising conference in Kuwait that raised $30 billion — $5 billion from the Turks, $10 billion from the UK, $5 billion from the US and $5 billion together from several other nations.

    In a late January meeting between their foreign ministers, the two nations established a joint committee to apportion water from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers that flow through both nations. They further discussed a plan to build Iraqi oil pipelines that flow through Turkey.

    "As a neighbor, friend and reliable partner, we will always stand by our Iraqi brothers," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu said on Twitter.

    In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 photo, U.S. Marines prepare to build a military site during a sandstorm in western Anbar, Iraq. The US-led coalition's newest outpost in the fight against the Islamic State group is in this dusty corner of western Iraq near the border with Syria where several hundred American Marines operate close to the battlefront, a key factor in the recent series of swift victories against the extremists.
    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed
    US-Led Coalition Shifts Operations in Iraq to ‘Sustaining Gains’ Against Daesh

    The recent collaboration stands in contrast to comments by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in 2016, when he openly discussed war with Turkey if Ankara continued to, in his assessment, impeach Iraqi sovereignty by deploying air power against Daesh in Iraq without Baghdad's permission.

    "We do not want war with Turkey and we do not want a confrontation with Turkey. But if a confrontation happens, we are ready for it. We will consider [Turkey] an enemy and we will deal with it as an enemy," al-Abadi said in November 2016.

    However, the two nations are still far from close friends. Turkey maintains a military presence in the northern Iraqi city of Bashiqa, nominally to battle Kurdish extremist groups that are based around the borders of the two nations.

    (File) Iraqi security forces drive in the village of al-Buseif, south of Mosul, after they recaptured the village from the control of the Islamic State (IS) group on February 21, 2017, during the ongoing military offensive to retake the western side of Mosul
    © AFP 2018/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraqi Military Announces Operation to Clear Mountains Near Kirkuk Oil Region

    During the meeting, Çavusoglu also pledged to withdraw military forces from Bashaqi once the militants were defeated.

    Iraq also condemned the Turkish military intervention in Afrin, Syria, against US-backed Syrian Kurdish militias. "We reject any foreign nation from intervening in the affairs of another country," said Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari in early February.

