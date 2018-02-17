Register
02:29 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    Playing With Fire: Russian FM Warns US Against Interfering in Kurdish Issue

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The United States is playing a dangerous "game" with the Kurdish issue, which could lead to great problems in countries with Kurdish populations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

    According to Lavrov, it is necessary to think about ensuring equal rights for the Kurds in current borders of the countries where they live, not "try to disturb this region, which is what our western colleagues have been doing in the past century."

    "Playing a game with the Kurdish issue, in terms of a narrow understanding of own geopolitical intentions only in one part of this region, as the United States is doing now, is very dangerous. It could lead to big problems in a whole range of other countries where the Kurdish issue exists and where there is a Kurdish population," he told Euronews.

    US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    US Continues to Supply Kurds With Arms, Provoking Turkey - Russian Foreign Ministry
    The minister called the current conflict between the Kurds and Turkey in northern Syrian district of Afrin a sign of short-sightedness of the US policy in the region.

    "These events once again point out the short-sightedness or even a malice of the United States. For two-three years, the US special units are permanently illegally operating in Syria without any request of Damascus or a mandate issued by the UN Security Council. From the very beginning the United States bet on the Kurds ignoring the Turkish concerns," Lavrov said.

    US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Kurds, Daesh Are Manipulated to Further US Interests in Middle East – Turkish MP
    The minister pointed out that Ankara had always openly expressed its position on the Syrian Kurds calling their organizations affiliated with the Turkish-based Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is outlawed in Turkey.

    "Despite that the United States persistently and massively provided the Kurdish units with weapons ignoring the Turkish position," Lavrov added.

    Turkey launched its military operation against the Kurds in Afrin on January 20. Ankara has said its offensive is aimed at clearing the Turkish border with Syria from the terrorist presence. The operation was not supported by the United States.

    Related:

    US Continues to Supply Kurds With Arms, Provoking Turkey - Moscow
    US Responsible for Fueling Separatism Among Some Syrian Kurds - Moscow
    Iraqi Kurds Systematically Executed Hundreds of Captured Daesh Fighters- Report
    Kurds, Daesh Are Manipulated to Further US Interests in Middle East – Turkish MP
    Turkish Troops Attack Kurds in Syria; Poor People's Campaign Launches
    Tags:
    danger, interference, policy, kurds, Sergei Lavrov, Turkey, United States, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    In Search of Change
    In Search of Change
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok