Playing With Fire: Russian FM Warns US Against Interfering in Kurdish Issue

According to Lavrov, it is necessary to think about ensuring equal rights for the Kurds in current borders of the countries where they live, not "try to disturb this region, which is what our western colleagues have been doing in the past century."
"Playing a game with the Kurdish issue, in terms of a narrow understanding of own geopolitical intentions only in one part of this region, as the United States is doing now, is very dangerous. It could lead to big problems in a whole range of other countries where the Kurdish issue exists and where there is a Kurdish population," he told Euronews.
"These events once again point out the short-sightedness or even a malice of the United States. For two-three years, the US special units are permanently illegally operating in Syria without any request of Damascus or a mandate issued by the UN Security Council. From the very beginning the United States bet on the Kurds ignoring the Turkish concerns," Lavrov said.
"Despite that the United States persistently and massively provided the Kurdish units with weapons ignoring the Turkish position," Lavrov added.
Turkey launched its military operation against the Kurds in Afrin on January 20. Ankara has said its offensive is aimed at clearing the Turkish border with Syria from the terrorist presence. The operation was not supported by the United States.
