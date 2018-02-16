Hezbollah Head to US: Your Kurdish Allies Will Let You Down in Anti-Assad Fight

The comment comes amid US State Secretary Rex Tillerson's visits to Lebanon and Turkey that are aimed at settling the issue of the Israeli-Lebanese maritime border dispute and the issue of US support to the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria that angers Ankara.

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah movement, has said while delivering a speech on Friday that Washington uses the Kurdish factions in Syria as "tools" in a battle against the legitimate Syrian government. He underscored that the US will "let down" its Kurdish allies once it finds it convenient.

Israel-Lebanon Border Dispute

Nasrallah has touched upon the brewing conflict between Tel Aviv and Beirut over the maritime borders and the oil-rich area called block 9 in the eastern Mediterranean, calling it a "battle for all of Lebanon."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW