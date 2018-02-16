US Strategy in Syria Stipulates its Military Stays There 'For Ages' - Lavrov

Washington intends to separate a large part of Syria and create an autonomy there with the support of the Kurds, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

“It is clear that the United States has some strategy which I believe entails staying in Syria forever with its armed forces … They are gearing up for separating a huge part of Syria from the rest of the country, violating Syria’s sovereignty of territorial integrity. There they will create quasi-local authorities, will try to create autonomy based on the Kurds,” Lavrov told Euronews.

The Russian Foreign Minister has added that the US aims to entrench militarily in Syria with an ultimate goal of staying there "for ages." He stressed that Washington has deployed its forces in the war-torn country without a sanction from the United Nations of a request from legitimate Syrian government in Damascus.

"It is clear that, the US has some kind of strategy, which, I think, stipulates staying in Syria with its armed forces for ages," Lavrov said. "They want to do the same thing now in Iraq and Afghanistan despited all the promises made earlier."

