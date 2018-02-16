Register
16:24 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A general view shows the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin

    Syrian Kurdish YPG Denies Damascus' Joining Battle in Afrin Against Turkey

    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    106

    As Turkish forces continue to pound the Kurdish militias entrenched in Syria’s Afrin, the latter refute claims about making arrangements with the Syrian government in order to solve their current predicament.

    Rojhat Roj, commander of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin debunked reports about Kurdish militias making an agreement with Damascus to have Syrian armed forces deployed in the province to protect it from Turkey.

    "The information about Syrian government army preparing to enter Afrin is not true. We did not conduct negotiations with the Syrian government on this issue and did not make any agreements pertaining to this matter," Roj told Sputnik.

    Syrian fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) look on during the funeral of a comrade in the Kurdish-majority town of Afrin in northern Syria, on January 23, 2018, as Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies pressed an assault on the border enclave
    © AFP 2018/ Ahmad SHAFIA BILAL
    Drone Captures Syrian Kurdish Militants Hit by Airstrike in Afrin (VIDEO)
    Earlier Lebanese broadcaster Mayadeen reported that Damascus and the Kurdish militias have reached an accord, and that Syrian army units are about to be deployed to the beleaguered Afrin region, apparently as a deterrent against the advancing Turkish forces.

    A source familiar with the situation also told Sputnik that the deployment "of the Syrian Armed Forces at the Syrian-Turkish border in Afrin" is expected to occur in the next few days.

    Syrian officials condemned the operation, characterizing it as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.

    Kurdish Angle

    While Kurdish militias do clash from time to time with the Syrian government forces in Deir ez-Zor province, YPG representative Nuri Mahmoud insisted that the Kurds have no intention of waging war against Damascus.

    According to him, the YPG alliance with the US was brokered purely against Daesh, while the Kurdish forces fight “for the stability of Syria” and strive to bring about “an early resolution of the Syrian conflict within a united Syria.”

    At the same time, YPG commander Sipan Hemo insisted that the Syrian army should take most of the responsibility for the defense of Afrin against what he described as a Turkish invasion, urging Damascus to “immediately send in reinforcements to the border region with Turkey.”

    READ MORE: Kurdish Forces Allegedly Take Out Pro-Turkish Militants' Combat Vehicle (VIDEO)

    The Turkish Agenda

    Turkey began its military campaign against the Kurdish militias in Afrin on January 20 this year. Codenamed Olive Branch, the goal of the operation is to strike a blow against the US-backed People's Protection Units (YPG) which Ankara regards as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that was branded as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

    According to a statement issued by the Turkish General Staff on Friday, the Turkish troops have neutralized 1,551 militants belonging to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) since the start of the campaign.

    READ MORE: Kurdish SDF Report of Turkish Airstrikes on Dam in Afrin

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara has no intention of engaging the Syrian government forces in battle and respects Syria’s territorial integrity.

    Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that the US’ plans in Syria are aimed against "Turkey, Iran and maybe Russia", claiming that the vast amounts of military hardware and munitions being shipped by the United States into the region are not meant to be used against Daesh alone.

    Related:

    Turkey Urges US to Remove Leading Force From SDF Amid Afrin Operation
    'Foxhunt': Life in Kurdish Afrin's Heartland Amid Turkish Operation Olive Branch
    Some 666 People Detained in Turkey for Criticism of Afrin Op - Ministry
    Tags:
    situation, negotiations, military operation, Turkish Armed Forces, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Syrian Arab Army, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Afrin, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok