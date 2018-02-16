WATCH Kurdish Women Allegedly Destroy Turkish Vehicle

The video below features women, who fight in the ranks of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), destroying the ACV-15 armored vehicle of the Turkish armed forces with an anti-tank guided missile, Al Masdar News reported. According to the media, the rocket was fired from the north of the Syrian Afrin district.
The similar vehicle belonging to a pro-Turkish militant group was destroyed with a Soviet-made 9K111 Fagot (NATO reporting name: AT-4 Spigot) wire-guided anti-tank missile system crewed by Kurdish combatants on February 8.
