WATCH Kurdish Women Allegedly Destroy Turkish Vehicle

Since January Turkey has been conducting an operation in the Syrian enclave of Afrin against Kurdish groups, which Ankara considers to be terrorist organizations.

The video below features women, who fight in the ranks of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), destroying the ACV-15 armored vehicle of the Turkish armed forces with an anti-tank guided missile, Al Masdar News reported. According to the media, the rocket was fired from the north of the Syrian Afrin district.

The similar vehicle belonging to a pro-Turkish militant group was destroyed with a Soviet-made 9K111 Fagot (NATO reporting name: AT-4 Spigot) wire-guided anti-tank missile system crewed by Kurdish combatants on February 8.