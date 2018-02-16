Register
13:19 GMT +316 February 2018
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Turkey, March 30, 2017.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Says Ankara at Critical Stage in Ties With Washington

    Middle East
    The Turkish foreign minister said that Erdogan and Tillerson held constructive talks in Ankara and agreed to normalize relations.

    "We are agreed on normalising relations again," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks with US counterpart Rex Tillerson in Ankara, saying that ties were at a "critical phase" and vowing to create "mechanisms" to discuss the issues causing problems.

    Ankara and Washington agreed on the establishment of a mechanism for the normalization of relations, Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with Tillerson on Friday.

    More than 100 Turkish citizens were were killed in attacks carried out by US-backed YPG, Cavusoglu said.

    Turkey expects guarantees from the US on withdrawal of Kurdish forces from Syria's Manbij to the eastern bank of Euphrates, he added.

    READ MORE: Turkey Urges US to Remove Leading Force From SDF Amid Afrin Operation

    According to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Washington's support to the Syrian Democratic Forces, which mostly consists of Kurdish forces, would be limited.

    "We take it seriously when our NATO ally says it has security concerns, we have been always clear to Turkey that our support to SDF will be limited," Tillerson said speaking at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.

    The United States recognizes Ankara's right to secure its borders, but calls on Turkey to show restraint in its operation in Syria's Afrin and not to escalate tensions, Rex Tillerson said.

    Tillerson is in Turkey with a two-day visit. The US top diplomat held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, whereas earlier in the day he met with Cavusoglu.

    The statement come a day after Ankara urged the US to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which the US is backing in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria.

    Relations between Turkey and the US are strained because of the support the US provides to the Syrian Kurds (YPG), whom Ankara considers a terrorist group. Also, Turkey has so far unsuccessfully required the US to extradite the Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom it accuses of organizing a coup attempt in the country in July 2016.

