Register
10:07 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem February 11, 2018

    Israeli Attorney General Ready to Indict PM Netanyahu 'Without Hesitation'

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit earlier praised the probe into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over corruption allegations and is continuing to defend police from critics' attacks.

    Mandelblit stressed that although it was unpleasant to indict any government minister, if he had to do it, he would bring Netanyahu to trial "without hesitation."

    Speaking at a conference at Tel Aviv University, the attorney-general said that he knew Netanyahu well, but Mandelblit's decision was made on a purely professional level.

    READ MORE: Israeli Police to Interrogate Netanyahu Over Multiple Abuse of Power Charges

    Mandelblit's speach comes after police recommended that the Israeli Prime Minister should be indicted this week on bribery and breach of trust charges in two corruption scandals, the investigation into which started over a year ago. Now the attorney-general will have to review the police material before deciding whether to file charges.

    Israelis take part in a demonstration titled the March of Shame, as they protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government corruption in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on December 23, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ JACK GUEZ
    'Bibi Go Home!': Thousands Protest Against Netanyahu Government Corruption
    Mandelblit praised the work done by the police, noting that "the investigations were carried out by the book, exactly as is expected by law enforcement authorities dealing with cases like these: professionally, thoroughly, creatively and with sophistication, with the aim of getting to the truth."

    The police probe provoked a barrage of criticism from Netanyahu's supporters, who insisted that the police were orchestrating a coup d'etat in Israel. The Prime Minister denied the allegations of graft, calling them "biased" and "aggressive."

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Confidant Yitzhak Molcho Interrogated in Submarine Corruption Probe

    In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 file photo, a man holds up a poster during a weekly protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen on the poster, in front of the home of Israel's attorney general Avichai Mandelblit, in Petah Tikva, Israel. With a slew of corruption scandals closing in on him, Netanyahu is increasingly dropping what remains of his statesmanlike persona in favor of nationalist rhetoric popular with his base. By cozying up to conservatives, anti-migrant voices and West Bank settlers, Netanyahu appears to be trying to reframe the corruption allegations as an ideological witch-hunt.
    © AP Photo/ Dan Balilty
    Bibi Corruption Case Continues: Police Ready to Charge Netanyahu With Bribery
    Netanyahu was accused of receiving nearly $300,000 in gifts from Hollywood tycoon Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer. According to the police, they might have benefitted from Netanyahu’s assistance in obtaining a US visa, advancing a free-trade zone adjacent to the Jordanian border or by receiving shares of a local television news channel.

    In the second case, Netanyahu arranged to obtain favorable coverage from the popular broadsheet newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth in return for creating problems for its rival, Israel Hayum.

    The Israeli Prime Minister slammed the police probe against him, saying it was "like Swiss cheese": full of holes, emphasizing that the truth would eventually come out.

    Related:

    Bibi in Trouble
    The Bibi-Modi Brotherhood
    'Bibi Go Home!': Thousands Protest Against Netanyahu Government Corruption
    Poland's Christian Dream, Australia's "Foreign Agents", Bibi-Erdogan Row
    Erdogan Calls Israel 'Terrorist State' That 'Kills Children', Bibi Strikes Back
    Bibi's Bling: Brief List of Corruption Scandals Surrounding Israel’s Netanyahu
    Mr. Trump Goes to Tel Aviv: The Donald Plans to Meet With Bibi ‘Very Soon’
    Tags:
    bribe, scandal, corruption, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok