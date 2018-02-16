Register
01:56 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Javad Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister attends the session Next Steps for Iran and the World during the Annual Meeting 2016 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2016

    Iranian FM: Spying Efforts Made Phone ‘Hot as an Iron’ During Nuclear Talks

    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told an Iranian newspaper that he knows his phone is being tapped by several intelligence agencies, because during important talks, it gets “hot as an iron.”

    In an interview for Iran's Jame Jam newspaper, Zarif disclosed some details about his work as Iran's foreign minister. He revealed that he does not use VPN apps, for example.

    "I don't use VPN apps. Due to its duties and responsibilities, the Foreign Ministry has special internet facilities. Naturally, using VPN applications is coupled with security threats."

    Regarding security, he said that Iran is well aware that foreign states are spying on the country.

    "Sometimes we ask how many spy agencies are seeking to encroach upon our system. In fact, we take spying for granted and focus on the number of times that spying attempts are made," Zarif said.

    "When nuclear talks were underway, my mobile phone was as hot as an iron on some days during the negotiations, and other negotiators share the same problem. Such events show a lot of efforts are being made to spy on our domestic issues," he added.

    The nuclear deal, Zarif said, is based on mutual pessimism. "Because an agreement written based on optimism wouldn't be so voluminous," he said.

    He also pointed out that Iran believes "what has kept the US from pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA [more commonly called the Iran nuclear deal] is not the country's interest in the agreement, but fear of international isolation."

    Iranian soldiers participate in military manoeuvres
    © AFP 2018/ ISNA / HOSSEIN HOSSEINZADEH
    Iranian Presence in Syria Will Continue Amid Israeli Attacks - Khamenei Advisor
    According to FARS News Agency, Iran has identified and arrested several spies working for foreign intelligence agencies.

    Tehran's Public and Revolution Courts Prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi announced last Saturday that Iranian security forces have detained a number of suspects "collecting classified intelligence in strategic fields," FARS reports.

    The news agency also quotes deputy head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Counter Intelligence Organization Brigadier General Hassan Emami saying last Wednesday that certain foreign spy agencies were seeking to infiltrate the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and its Aerospace Force.

    "The foreign spy agencies are after gathering intelligence, hiring spies and infiltrating sensitive fields, research centers, the IRGC Aerospace Force, Quds Force and other centers," Emami said.

    Related:

    WATCH Iranian Drone Shot Down by IDF, Israeli Retaliation
    Tehran Slams Israel's Claim of Downing Iranian Drone as 'Ridiculous' - Reports
    Israeli Army Reports Downing Iranian Drone, Attacking 'Targets' Inside Syria
    US Confirms Nine American Abrams Tanks in Hands of Iranian Militias
    Tags:
    wiretapping, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Javad Zarif, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok