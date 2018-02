US Continues to Supply Kurds With Arms Provoking Turkey - Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the US military presence in Syria's al-Tanf is an occupation.

"The Americans have sent to Kurds convoys with weapons through the territory of Iraq, provoking Turkey. Turkey, in turn, has continued its military actions against Kurds in the Afrin area in northwestern Syria as part of the Operation Olive Branch," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, noting that the ongoing battles between Turkish troops and Kurds were fierce.

