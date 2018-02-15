Turkey Renames Street in Ankara With US Embassy - Reports

The initiative was announced on Monday by Ankara's Mayor Mustafa Tuna, who said that the Nevzat Tandogan Street would be renamed as the Olive Branch Street. Ankara's municipality made the decision unanimously, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.
On Tuesday, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the issue was an internal matter of Turkey.
Turkey launched the operation on January 20 in Afrin, which is controlled by the US-backed YPG. Ankara considers the YPG to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it had designated as a terrorist organization.
