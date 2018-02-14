Israeli Army Vehicle Damaged in West Bank, Several Servicemen Injured - IDF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several Israeli servicemen were lightly injured on Wednesday as an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) vehicle was damaged by a landmine in the West Bank, the IDF press service said.

"Over the past hour, our forces have been carrying out a routine mission to repair a fence around a minefield in the Jordan Valley [the West Bank]. During the operation, a military vehicle ran over a mine and the mine exploded. Several servicemen were lightly injured. The servicemen were taken to a hospital for medical treatment," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

בהמשך לדיווח: מתחקיר ראשוני עולה כי חיילים מכוח הנדסה של חטמ״ר הבקעה והעמקים" ביצעו משימה לתיקון גדר המקיפה שדה מוקשים סמוך ל״קאסר אל יהוד״.

הרכב עלה על מוקש נ"ט ישן מסוג M15 שככל הנראה נסחף וכוסה בחול.

מספר חיילים נפצעו קל כתוצאה מהפיצוץ ופונו לקבלת טיפול רפואי בבית חולים — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) 14 февраля 2018 г.

The incident took place near Qasr el Yahud, and the mine in question was "an old M15 anti-tank mine," the IDF added.

According to local media, seven servicemen were injured in the incident, and two of them were transferred to the hospital by a helicopter.

Recently Israel's parliament has adopted legislation that will bring higher education institutions in the West Bank settlements under Israeli law. This move triggered a further escalation of the standoff between the sides: almost every day local military police catch Palestinians with explosives, trying to set off bombs.

The West Bank, which Israel wrestled from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967, is considered by the world community as occupied territory, destined to become part of a future Palestinian state in the context of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.