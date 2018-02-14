Over 1,400 Families in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Will Receive Aid - SARC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the United Nations have delivered humanitarian assistance to Eastern Ghouta near Damascus for over 1,400 local families, the SARC said Wednesday.

"Breaking: Humanitarian aid to Eastern Ghouta delivering aid convoy (9 Trucks) to Al-Nishabieh in Rural Damascus, Syria. The convoy carried relief items of food parcels, flour, nutrition, medicines and medical materials for 1440 family there," the SARC wrote on its Twitter account.

The first convoy to enter the besieged Eastern Ghouta since November has arrived, with nine trucks carrying food and medical supplies.

Jakob Kern, Syria country director for the UN's World Food Programme (WFP), said that it had provided a month's worth of food rations for more than 7000 civilians.

#OntheGround in #Syria. First impressions from the @WFP team in #DeirEzzor. Abu Sufian told WFP:"Your airdrops kept us alive. We had at least some food to keep us going during the siege ". Most of the city is decimated and he has to pay rent as he lost his home in the fighting pic.twitter.com/bGwHKyYkIo — Jakob Kern (@JakobKern1961) 14 февраля 2018 г.

The humanitarian situation in Syria has significantly deteriorated due to the ongoing civil war. The infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed across the country and millions of people have fled Syria in order to escape violence and poverty caused by war.

International organizations have been providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian population, especially to those living in such crisis-torn areas as Eastern Ghouta.