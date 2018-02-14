Register
14 February 2018
    French President Emmanuel Macron visits the museum in Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica

    Macron Calls Iran's Influence in Middle East 'Factor of Destabilization'

    © REUTERS/ Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
    Middle East
    Iran's ballistic missile program must be placed under international monitoring, French President Emmanuel Macron said, trying to get tougher on Tehran while preserving the nuclear deal Donald Trump has threatened to recall.

    "I want a new cycle of negotiations with regional parties and the permanent members of the Security Council like we did for the nuclear deal, but widening it to regional countries so that we can reduce and eradicate this insecurity," President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Tuesday, February 14. 

    Referring to Iranian influence in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen, Macron stated, that Tehran's foreign policy "can sometimes be a factor of destabilization and we need to have a dialog with the Iranian regime."

    "And [We need] to put Iran under surveillance over its ballistic missiles. It's necessary for the regional security and so we need a mechanism of sanctions and control adapted to that," he stated. 

    Iran is being pressured on its nuclear work, which is intended for plainly peaceful purposes, according to the Iranian officials. The nation has refused to discuss its missile program with the United States and Europe, despite their repeated requests.

    "I think all forms of a military solution to this situation are an error. We've lost too much time on the ballistics and on regional activities," Macron said.

    President Macron's commented on the situation days after anti-aircraft fire downed an Israeli warplane returning from a bombing raid on Iran-backed positions in Syria.

    READ MORE: French President Macron Threatens to Strike Syria if Chemical Attacks Proven

    The French leader also mentioned the country's position on the use of chemical weapons, saying "France will strike" if — in violation of international treaties — chemical weapons are used against civilians in the Syrian conflict. He added that he hadn't yet seen proof this was the case.

    US President Donald Trump, in his turn, has repeatedly stated that the United States will leave the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan for Iran's nuclear program if Iran fails to fulfill its amendments.

    The deal was reached in 2015 by Iran and the 5+1 group that includes China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States and Germany. It specifies that Iran will adhere to developing the peaceful nuclear program in exchange for lifting anti-Tehran sanctions.

