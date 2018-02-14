Register
18:58 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters guard during a patrol in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan (File)

    Afghan Taliban Say They Prefer Dialogue to End War Amid Trump Military Strategy

    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Taliban, who are fighting to thwart foreign forces and defeat the US-backed government, declared that the US must end its "occupation" and accept the Taliban's right to form a government "consistent with the beliefs of the people."

    The Taliban offer of dialogue came in a statement addressed to the American people.

    "Our preference is to solve the Afghan issue through peaceful dialogue," the Taliban said on Wednesday, while warning that their readiness to find peace should not be taken as a sign of weakness and that their armed campaign would be sustained no matter how powerful the US opposition is.

    They said they didn't intend to damage any other country or let anyone use Afghan territory against anyone else.

    "This can never mean that we are exhausted or our will has been sapped," they said.

    In their statement, the Taliban did not mention a January 27 raid on the Kabul Inter-Continental hotel which left more than 30 people dead, nor a bomb attack on a crowded street a week later which left more than 100 killed. Previously, they claimed responsibility for both attacks.

    Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban has also confirmed the death of their deputy leader in a recent US drone strike in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region.

    READ MORE: Afghan Officials in Secret Talks With Taliban — Reports

    A more aggressive US strategy in Afghanistan, including an increased number of air strikes launched by President Donald Trump in August, has pushed the Taliban back from several district centers and two provincial capitals. 

    Progress in preliminary talks has been obstructed by the deep mistrust between the government and the Taliban, as well as an ambiguity about the position of neighbors including Pakistan, which Afghanistan has long accused of aiding the insurgents.

    Related:

    Taliban Confirms Senior Leader Killed by US Air Strike
    Afghan Officials in Secret Talks With Taliban - Reports
    WATCH: Taliban Vehicle Gets Business End of A-10 Warthog Gatling Gun
    US Bombers Strike Taliban Near China, Tajikistan Borders in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    offer, peace, dialogue, Taliban, Afghanistan, United States, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok