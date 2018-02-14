Register
17:28 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro-Turkey Syrian fighters and Turkish troops secure the Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

    Turkey Not Receiving Enough NATO Support in Anti-Terror Fight - Defense Minister

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    212

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli on Wednesday reiterated Turkey’s decisiveness in clearing out terrorists from Syria’s northwestern Afrin region.

    "We are decisive about clearing Afrin of terrorists in order to protect security along our borders. Turkey will go to any length … However, NATO countries are not giving enough support to Turkey in its fight against terror elements threatening its territorial integrity," Turkish Defense Minister, Nurettin Canikli said at the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition Against the Daesh (banned in Russia) in Rome, as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

    Canikli emphasized that Turkey had been contributing to NATO alliance for over 60 years.

    He also stated that Ankara’s goal was to secure its borders from militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries.

    "I met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels," Nurettin Canikli posted on Twitter.

    READ MORE: Washington Has No Problem With Turkey's Plan to Rename US Embassy Street

    On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces started Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish forces in Afrin, an area in northern Syria commanded by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which are considered by Ankara to be affiliates of the PKK.

    The operation has been conducted jointly with the Free Syrian Army forces and against the US that turned from helping Syrian Kurds to backing Turkey against them. 

    Previously, explaining its decision to start the operation in the region, Ankara stated that the motion was aimed at destroying terrorists on the country's border with Syria, referring to the Kurdish formations operating in the area.

    Damascus has firmly condemned the operation as an assault on Syria's sovereignty. Moscow, in its turn, has urged all the parties to exercise restraint and called for respect of Syria's territorial integrity.

    Related:

    'Possibility of Clashes': Issue of Syria Stresses US-Turkey Alliance - Analyst
    UN Demands Halt to Turkey Military Targeting Water Supplies in Syria - Spokesman
    Greece Accuses Turkey of Violating Int'l Law by Obstructing Drilling in Cyprus
    Tags:
    anti-terror campaign, support, Operation Olive Branch, NATO, Turkish Armed Forces, Nurettin Canikli, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok