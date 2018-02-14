Register
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    Israeli Opposition Hails 'End of Netanyahu', PM's Party Suspects 'Coup'

    On February 13, Israeli police recommended indicting the Prime Minister for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two corruption cases, according to Haaretz.

    Despite the fact that it’s the attorney general who will make a decision based on the recommendations, the opposition has already hailed the “end of Netanyahu.”

    While Avi Gabbay, Labor Party Chairman, suggested that “the Netanyahu era was over, either at the ballot box or through investigation, Netanyahu’s fellow Likud party member, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, said that the recommendation “exposed a coup against the voters.”

    Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon also supported the Prime Minister in a post of Facebook, saying that only the attorney general could make a decision regarding an indictment and urged people to stop attacking the police and the rule of law, Haaretz reported.

    READ MORE: White House: Trump, Netanyahu Never Discussed Israeli Plans to Annex West Bank

    Naftali Bennet, Education Minister, abstained from response at this point, although said that the coalition wouldn’t dissolve over cigars and champagne.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his Likud party session in the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 8. 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Police Recommend Israeli PM Netanyahu Indictment For Corruption, Bribery

    Addressing the public, Benjamin Netanyahu said that all his life he served his country not for “cigars from a friend, not for positive media coverage,” but for love of country.

    READ MORE: 'Our Policies Not Changed Even a Bit': Netanyahu on Israeli Strikes in Syria

    "These recommendations have no weight in a democratic society," Netanayhu said, adding that he will "continue to lead Israel responsibly and faithfully."

    "Great efforts have been taken to open no fewer than 15 investigations and probes to remove me from power. All of them started off as breaking news, some of them with shocking police recommendations," said the prime minister. "Every single one of these attempts, without exception, led to nothing. I know the truth, so I can tell you, this time it will also lead to nothing. The authorities will not accept half of the police's recommendations, and they will lead to nothing.”

    The two cases are the so-called Case 1000, in which the Prime Minister is suspected of accepting overly expensive gifts from wealthy business leaders in exchange for advancing their interests, and the Case 2000, alleging that Netanyahu attempted to seal a deal with one of the largest Israeli newspapers to provide less critical coverage of him. 

