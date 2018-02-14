Washington Has No Problem With Turkey's Plan to Rename US Embassy Street

"I heard that. I also heard that Russia was thinking about doing the same thing," Nauert said on Tuesday. "I think that would be largely an internal matter. If the city decides it wants to rename it’s, especially Turkey and Russia, we support freedom of speech, they can call it whatever they want as long as it is in accordance with their own law. We are fine with that."
On Monday, Ankara Mayor Mustafa Tuna said the street of the Turkish capital where the US Embassy is located will be renamed in honor of operation "Olive Branch" conducted by the Turkish military in Syria’s northern Afrin region.
Last week, a senior State Department official said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would seek to put an end to operation Olive Branch.
Turkey launched the operation on January 20 in Afrin, which is controlled by the US-backed YPG. Ankara considers the YPG to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it had designated as a terrorist organization.
All comments
Show new comments (0)