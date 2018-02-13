Register
10:58 GMT +313 February 2018
    Flag of the Kurdish YPJ self-defense forces on the central street of the Syrian city of Afrin.

    US Responsible for Fueling Separatism Among Some Syrian Kurds - Moscow

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is responsible for fueling separatist sentiments among some Kurdish population in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

    "We believe that some awkward actions of our US partners fueled separatist sentiments among some Kurds," Bogdanov said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper.

    The deputy foreign minister noted that Washington created an illusion among the Kurdish people that the Kurds in northern Syria would be protected by the United States "whatever they do." As for Ankara, it sparked major concerns about the security of Turkey's southern borders, he added.

    Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol a street in the northern Syrian town of Manbij (File)
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Pentagon Sees No Indication of Turkey's Plans to Expand Olive Branch to Manbij
    The statement comes amid the Olive Branch operation, carried by the Turkish Armed Forces against the Kurdish forces in the Syrian Afrin, an area controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

    Ankara considers the group to be an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries.

    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, Mikhail Bogdanov, Syria, United States
