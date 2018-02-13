US Responsible for Fueling Separatism Among Some Syrian Kurds - Moscow

"We believe that some awkward actions of our US partners fueled separatist sentiments among some Kurds," Bogdanov said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper.
The deputy foreign minister noted that Washington created an illusion among the Kurdish people that the Kurds in northern Syria would be protected by the United States "whatever they do." As for Ankara, it sparked major concerns about the security of Turkey's southern borders, he added.
Ankara considers the group to be an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries.
