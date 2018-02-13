Register
10:58 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on February 10, 2018 show Israeli solders taking positions in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria

    Israeli Minister Warns Assad Against Allowing Iran to 'Cross the Red Lines'

    © AFP 2018/ JALAA MAREY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Israeli Attacks on Targets in Syria in February 2018 (22)
    2013

    Following the interception of an Iranian drone over the Golan Heights by the Israeli Defense Forces and the ensuing downing an Israeli F-16 fighter jet by Syrian air defense systems, Tel Aviv made it clear that it would defend itself by all means.

    In an interview with Army Radio Yuval Steinitz, National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Minister, hinted that Israel would take measures against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad if Iran cross the “red lines” that Tel Aviv had drawn.

    As for the first red line, Steinitz said, it was transforming Syria into a “forward” military base for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, including intelligence, naval and air-force bases.

    READ MORE: Outside Powers Threaten Syria Havoc as Israel Strike New Front in War — Report

    The second red line, in his view, was that Damascus would embolden Tehran to upgrade Hezbollah’s missile capabilities by making precision weapons out of those missiles. Such developments would jeopardize Israel’s national security even more.

    “Assad and Hezbollah are the same, and if there will be an attack against us, we will not be obligated to act only against the source of the attack,” he said. “We will reserve the right to choose the right front.”

    Steinitz did not distinguish between Syria and Lebanon, saying that the Syrian army and Hezbollah were doing Iran’s bidding.

    F-16 fighter jets and surface-to-air missile system (File)
    © AP Photo/ Joseph Nair
    WATCH: Alleged Video of Israeli Anti-Missile Systems Arriving at Syrian Border

    “The Assad regime is the weak link in the Iranian-Shi’a axis, and I think Assad should think very well whether he wants to turn Syria into a forward base for Iran or allow precision missiles through Syria to Lebanon, because he himself, his regime, his government and his army can be hurt in that situation.”

    An initial probe into the downing of the F-16 aircraft found that the altitude that the plane was flying made it vulnerable. According to a report by Yediot Aharonot, Israeli newspaper, the jet was flying at a height of 10,000 feet when the Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded near the aircraft. The pilot, who initiated the evacuation with his navigator, was seriously injured after shrapnel penetrated the cockpit.

    On February 10, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that an Apache attack helicopter had downed an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle over the disputed area of Golan Heights, which had been at the center of conflict between Syria and Israel. Following the incident, an Israeli aircraft crossed the territory of Syria to attack the command post that was used to control the drone. In response, Syria’s air defense systems struck back and downed an F-16 fighter jet, prompting the Israeli military to launch another wave of attacks to strike “additional Iranian targets” in Syria.

    READ MORE: Johnson Urges Russia to Use Influence to Avoid Escalation on Israel-Syria Border

    The Syrian Defense Ministry has stated its air defenses responded to the aerial attacks, foiling the aggression. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi, for his part, denied the country's military presence in Syria, lambasting claims about the downed drone.

    Topic:
    Israeli Attacks on Targets in Syria in February 2018 (22)
    Tags:
    fighter jet crash, airstrike, Bashar al-Assad, Iran, Syria, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok