Bahrain Wants 17,000 School Books to Be Reprinted Over 'Persian Gulf' Labeling

The Bahrainian authorities have ordered 17, 000 English textbooks to be reprinted over labeling water around the kingdom as "the Persian Gulf," the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported Monday.
The country's education ministry has ordered an unnamed "overseas establishment" to reprint the books for third-grade schoolchildren with "correct material to include in the book, including the Arabian Gulf map."
"The discrepancy was spotted at the time of distributing the textbooks to students… The establishment was obliged to re-print 17,000 copies of the textbook after correction of the error," a ministry official said as quoted y the agency.
US President Donald Trump has already enraged Iran by using the term "the Arabian Gulf," during his policy speech last October.
