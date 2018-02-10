Pentagon Backs Israeli Right to Defend Itself Against Threats to Its Territory

Israel conducted airstrikes in Syria, which were provoked, according to the Israeli army, by an "act of Iran's aggression," when an Iranian drone flew into the disputed Israel-occupied Golan Heights last night.

"Israel is our [US] closest security partner in the region and we [US] fully support Israel's inherent right to defend itself against threats to its territory and its people," Pentagon's spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway said.

He also added that the US Department of Defense "did not participate in this military operation," referring to the Israeli latest attacks on what its military said were Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria, including Syrian air defense systems.

"We share the concerns of many throughout the region that Iran's destabilizing activities threaten international peace and security, and we seek greater international resolve in countering Iran's malign activities," Rankine-Galloway stressed.

