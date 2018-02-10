Terrorists Shell Central Damascus Killing Two People - Witness

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Several mortar shells fired by terrorists exploded in the center of the Syrian capital of Damascus, a witness told Sputnik.

"A shell landed not far from Dama Rose [hotel], resulting in a fire. Another one exploded at an overpass not far away, and one more [exploded] on the Umayyad Square," the witness said.

No information about casualties has been reported so far.

The administration of the Dama Rose hotel told Sputnik over the phone that the shells fell beyond the hotel's territory, adding that the situation in the hotel was stable.

The shelling is one of many recent cases of terrorists' attacks on Damascus. Earlier in the week, an office of the Russian trade mission in Syria and points where humanitarian aid collected by the Russian religious communities was distributed, came under terrorists' mortar fire.