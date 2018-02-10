Turkish Security Forces Reportedly Detain 48 Foreign Daesh Suspects

Turkish security forces detained on Saturday 48 foreigners in Istanbul and Ankara over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, the media reported.
According to various reports by Turkish media, since the beginning of Daesh activities in Syria and Iraq, Turkish authorities have detained over 5,000 Daesh suspects. Ankara has also deported 3,290 people from 95 nations and prohibited entry to Turkey to 38,000 people. At the moment 780 people, including 350 foreigners are in custody in Turkey.
