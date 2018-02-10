Minibus Crash in Southern Turkey Reportedly Leaves 8 Killed, 8 Wounded (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A minibus crash in Turkey's southern Kahramanmaras province left eight people killed and eight others injured, local media reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in the area of Besoluk on the Kahramanmaras-Kayseri highway, Yeni Safak news outlet reported.

Several ambulances and fire trucks arrived at the scene after the crash, the outlet added.

​The provincial prosecutor reportedly launched an investigation into the accident.