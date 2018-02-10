Minibus Crash in Southern Turkey Reportedly Leaves 8 Killed, 8 Wounded (VIDEO)

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in the area of Besoluk on the Kahramanmaras-Kayseri highway, Yeni Safak news outlet reported.
Several ambulances and fire trucks arrived at the scene after the crash, the outlet added.
FECİ TRAFİK KAZASI— ERDEM EL-CEZERİ (@elcezerimedya) 10 февраля 2018 г.
Kahramanmaraş'a gitmekte olan bir minibüs, Kahramanmaraş-Kayseri karayolunun Beşoluk mevkisinde bir kamyona arkadan çarptı. Meydana gelen kazada, şuana kadar 8 kişi öldü, 8 kişi yaralandı. pic.twitter.com/JjOD41R8vS
The provincial prosecutor reportedly launched an investigation into the accident.
