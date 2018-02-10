WATCH Iranian Drone Shot Down by IDF, Israeli Retaliation

The IDF claimed that an Iranian UAV violating Israeli airspace and was promptly shot down, motivating Israel to respond with an airstrike against targets in Syria.
Syrian air defense forces managed to score hits against several attacking Israeli warplanes and the IDF subsequently confirmed the loss of one of its F-16 jets, according to media reports.
Original footage showing #Iranian UAV infiltrating and then shot down over Israel, and #IDF strike on Iranian command vehicle in #Syria pic.twitter.com/Sz6poAOdjc— Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) 10 февраля 2018 г.
