WATCH Iranian Drone Shot Down by IDF, Israeli Retaliation

Israeli Defense Forces have released footage reportedly showing the downing of an Iranian drone by an Israeli attack helicopter and the subsequent airstrike against alleged Iranian UAV control vehicle on Syrian soil.

The IDF claimed that an Iranian UAV violating Israeli airspace and was promptly shot down, motivating Israel to respond with an airstrike against targets in Syria.

Syrian air defense forces managed to score hits against several attacking Israeli warplanes and the IDF subsequently confirmed the loss of one of its F-16 jets, according to media reports.