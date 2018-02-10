Afrin Op: Turkish Military Helicopter Shot Down Near Syrian Border, Two Dead

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a crash of the military helicopter, the Turkish General Staff said on Saturday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier confirmed the downing of the helicopter, according to Turkish media. "A little earlier, one of our helicopters was shot down," he told reporters, adding that those who are responsible for the incident would pay a "heavier price."
The president, however, did not specify who was responsible for the attack.
Damascus has firmly condemned the operation as an assault on Syria's sovereignty. Moscow, in turn, has urged all the parties to exercise restraint and called for respect for Syria's territorial integrity.
