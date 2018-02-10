Moscow Concerned With Escalation of Tensions as Israel Attacks Syria

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called to respect Syria's sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the countries in the Middle East following the aerial attacks of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) against the targets in central Syria.

"Moscow is deeply concerned with the latest developments and attacks on Syria. The danger of the escalation of tensions within and around the de-escalation zones, which have become an important factor in reducing violence in Syria is of particular concern," the Foreign Ministry said in a stetment posted on its website.

The statement adds that the Syrian government forces "are complying with the existing arrangements to provide the consistent functioning of the de-escalation zone in the south-west of the country."

"We urge all the involved parties to exercise restraint and avoid any steps that could lead to aggravation of the situation. We consider it necessary to unconditionally respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and other countries of the region."

Earlier in the day, the IDF said the Israeli jets had hit 12 targets in Syria, including three air-defense squadronas and four Iranian military objects deployed in the country. Also during the air raid, an Israeli F-16 crashed under unspecified circumstances.

The air attack came after the Israelis said that they had downed an Iranian drone that crossed into the airspace of the disputed Golan Heights overnight on Saturday.

Commenting on the Israeli attacks, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that Syrians and Iranians were "playing with fire" as in his words Damascus allowed Tehran to carry out an attack through its territory. He also said that anyone attacking Israel will "pay the high price," but added that Tel Aviv was not looking for escalation in the region.

