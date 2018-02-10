WATCH Downed Israeli Pilot Parachute to the Ground

Onlookers managed to record a video of what appears to be an Israeli combat pilot landing after ejecting from his doomed jet.

Earlier on Saturday, Syrian air defense forces managed to score hits against several Israeli warplanes that attacked targets within Syria, according to local media reports.

The IDF claimed that the air raid was conducted in response to a Iranian UAV violating Israeli airspace, and admitted that one F-16I military aircraft had crashed in Israel’s north with both pilots safely ejecting.