13:45 GMT +310 February 2018
    Israeli-occupied Golan Heights shows smoke billowing from the Syrian side of the border

    Israeli Airstrikes in Syria Have Defensive Nature - Army

    © AFP 2018/ JALAA MAREY
    Middle East
    318

    Israeli airstrikes in Syria were provoked by an "act of Iran's aggression," when an Iranian drone flew into the Israel-occupied Golan Heights last night, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

    Israel is not interested in escalating the situation in Syria, and airstrikes on the territory of this country are of defensive nature, spokesman for the Israeli army Jonathan Conricus said.

    "Syrians and Iranians, from our point of view, are playing with fire. Syrians — when they allow the Iranians to attack Israel from their territory. We are full of determination, ready and able to make everyone who tries to attack us pay the high price," the spokesperson stressed.

    READ MORE: Syrian Air Defense Systems Repel Yet Another Israeli Attack — Reports

    Comenting on the wave of IDF's strikes on numerous Syrian and Iranian military targets in Syria, Conricus said that "these were defensive actions, provoked by an act of aggression from Iran."

    "We are defending our sovereignty, airspace and civilians… Our interest is to give Israeli citizens an opportunity to enjoy the weekend without further escalation," he added.

    The IDF spokesman also noted that the incident, from the Israeli point of view, was not over yet.

    F-16 fighter jets and surface-to-air missile system (File)
    © AP Photo/ Joseph Nair
    WATCH Syrian Anti-Air Forces Shoot Down Israeli Combat Jet
    Earlier in the day, the Israeli army said its helicopter downed an Iranian drone after it crossed into the Golan Heights, controlled by Israel. Afterwards  the IDF struck at what the Israeli military said were Iranian targets in Syria, prompting fire from the Syrian air defense systems. The Syrian side said it hit several fighter jets, however, the Israeli side refuted the claims saying that only one F-16 jet was downed in northern Israel.

    However, a pro-Assad military alliance in Syria said in a statement that Israeli claim about Iranian drone entering its aerospace is a "lie," whereas the IDF during its retaliatory attacks targeted a drone base in Syria, which was used in fighting the Daesh terrorist group. The alliance's official also added that from now on Israel would see a severe and serious response to its "terrorism," though he said that he did "not believe matters would develop into a regional war."

    Current IDF airstrikes are the second attack by the Israeli forces on Syria in a week. On February 7, Israeli military aircraft reportedly launched several missiles at a target located in the Damascus province of Syria. In response the Syrian government accused Tel Aviv of effectively aiding the terrorist forces in the country, and sought help from the UN to put an end to these attacks.

