Israeli PM Holds Security Consultations Following Syria Incidents - Reports

Netanyahu has been holding consultations and approving actions in real time, the Haaretz newspaper reported.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli army said its helicopter downed an Iranian drone and struck Iranian targets in Syria, prompting fire from the Syrian air defense systems. As a result of the incident, one Israeli F-16 fighter jet came down in northern Israel with pilots able to eject.
At the same time, the Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported that the Israeli Air Force planes attacked Syrian army military targets in the central part of the country; in response, Syrian air defenses forces opened fire and hit several jets.
