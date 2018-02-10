Register
    Israeli Army Reports Downing Iranian Drone, Attacking 'Targets' Inside Syria

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - An Israeli helicopter on Saturday downed an Iranian drone after it crossed into the Israel-occupied Golan Heights and struck at what the Israeli military said were Iranian targets in Syria, prompting Syrian fire.

    Israel’s army said in a press release its helicopter had successfully intercepted the drone that flew into its airspace from Syria.

    Syrian air defense systems opened fire on Israel that triggered air raid sirens. The Israeli military did not say if the attack had been successful. An army spokesperson told Sputnik that an Israeli Air Force jet came down in the country’s north.

    "Early in the morning Israeli jets committed yet another act of aggression attacking one of the military bases in central Syria. Our anti-aircraft defense opened fire and hit several jets," the source was quoted as saying by the SANA news agency.

    Earlier in the week, Syrian air defenses have responded to an Israeli attack near Damascus, according to to Syrian SANA state-run agency. Haaretz reported later, citing sources, that Israeli missiles had targeted a "research center", located north of Damascus.

    A general view taken shows buildings in the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv
    © AFP 2018/ JACK GUEZ
    'Octopus Doctrine': Israeli Minister Wants Iran to 'Pay a Price'
    The move has been described as "aggression" by the Syrian government. The government of the Arab republic moved on then with accusing Tel Aviv of effectively aiding the terrorist forces in the country. The Syrian Foreign Ministry wrote a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and another to the UN Security Council seeking help from the UN to put an end to these attacks.

    Israel and Syria have never signed a peace treaty and have been repeatedly exchanging attacks in bordering areas.

