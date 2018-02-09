Blast Hits Mosque in Benghazi, Libya, Casualties Reported (PHOTO)

The explosion rattled near a mosque in the Libyan city of Benghazi, leaving eight people dead, city residents told Sputnik.

"A bag with explosives was blown up near the entrance to the Abu Huraira Mosque in the Majuri area. At the moment, we know of eight dead," a local resident told Sputnik. by telephone.

In January, two car bombs exploded near Benghazi's largest mosque at intervals of 30 minutes, at a time when people were leaving after prayer. According to the latest information, more than 40 people were killed, while 80 were injured.

Just In: First image emerges of worshippers carrying the wounded in the improvised explosive device blast at Abu Horira mosque in Majouri neighborhood of #Benghazi pic.twitter.com/HG3jIxbreb — The Libya Observer (@Lyobserver) February 9, 2018​

Update: At least 15 people were wounded in improvised explosive device blast at Saad Ben Obadah mosque (a.k.a Khalil Maghassbi mosque) in Majouri neighborhood of #Benghazi during Friday prayer pic.twitter.com/yXwdiOEJrO — The Libya Observer (@Lyobserver) February 9, 2018

However, there have been conflicting reports on casualties as a result of the twin explosion. According to other reports there were one killed and 37 wounded by explosion.

Since 2011 Libya has been in a state of turmoil. A civil war broke out in the country after long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown.

Benghazi, Libya's second-largest city, witch is controlled by the Libyan National Army, led by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar. The LNA has been battling Islamists, including some linked to Daesh and al-Qaeda.