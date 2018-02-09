Register
12:02 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Umm Ammar

    I Buried My Dear Ones in My Own House - Mosul Resident (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

    © Photo: YouTube/Sputnik
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Seven months after the liberation of Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, from Daesh terrorists, the task of burying the dead remains overwhelming.

    60-year-old Mosul resident Umm Ammar told Sputnik that the war claimed the lives of five members of her family, including her husband, two boys and a daughter.

    She explained that her 36-year-old son Bashar al-Abidi was a preacher in a local mosque and that the terrorists executed him after he refused to join Daesh (ISIS).

    "Then my son Saleh died at the age of 22. He tried to save our neighbor from the wreckage after an air strike despite ongoig fighting in the street. I had to bury him right in our house, covering his grave with carpets," she said.

    Adding that her other relatives were also laid to rest withinin her house, Ammar urged international humanitarian organizations and volunteers to help resolve the problem of burying decomposing bodies in Mosul.

    READ MORE: Shocking Aftermath of Mosul Liberation Captured on Extremely Graphic VIDEO

    She was echoed by many other Mosul residents who said that they had to bury their relatives and neighbors in the cellars of their own homes because it was often impossible to go to the cemetery due to airstrikes.

    Destroyed building from previous clashes are seen in Mosul, Iraq
    © REUTERS/ Khalid Al-Mousily
    Iraq's Mosul is a Minimal Problem in the View of Most Americans – Scholar
    More than 2,500 civilians were killed during the campaign to liberate Mosul from Daesh, according to the UN. The city was liberated in 2017 by Iraqi forces, with the help of the US-led coalition.

    Recent aerial footage showed complete devastation and destruction in Mosul, where scores of decomposing bodies have yet to be buried.

    The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has, meanwhile, said that "as many as 750,000 children in Mosul and the surrounding areas are struggling to access basic health services."

    Related:

    Bodies of 20 Women Tortured by Daesh Discovered in Mosul Mass Grave
    Mosul Death Toll Raised From 1,260 to at Least 9,000
    Daesh Terrorists in Mosul Committed 'Crimes Against Humanity', Genocide - UN
    Tags:
    terrorists, airstrikes, liberation, Daesh, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok