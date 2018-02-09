Last 2 Members of Daesh 'Beatles' Execution Cell Captured in Syria – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The remaining two Brits, part of a four-man Islamist cell that executed hostages in Syria, were captured by Syrian Kurds, US media reported citing American officials.

The group, dubbed "The Beatles" for their British accents, was responsible for holding captive and beheading around two dozen hostages, including US reporters and an aid worker, according to the US State Department.

The two men were identified as Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, the New York Times newspaper reported. US officials told the paper they had been detained by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Their identities were confirmed by biometric data.

The group’s leader, Mohammed Emwazi, also known as Jihadi John, was killed in Syria in 2015. The fourth man, Aine Davis, is reportedly in a Turkish prison on accusations of terrorism.

Last year, the US Department of State announced that it had added United Kingdom national Alexanda Amon Kotey to the terror list and imposed sanctions on him for membership in Daesh.