Kuwait Frees Russian Accused of Embezzlement on $30Mln Bail

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Russian woman detained in Kuwait on embezzlement charges was freed Friday after she was granted $30-million bail together with another suspect, her international legal counsels told Sputnik.

"Ms. [Maria] Lazareva and her colleague were released on $30 million bail and she and her lawyers are continuing to fight the charges from outside," they said.

Lazareva, vice president and managing director of KGL Investment (KGLI), was detained last November on accusation of stealing funds that the Kuwait Port Authority invested in The Port Fund managed by KGLI.

She is still in Kuwait fighting the charges against her, the attorneys said. Two other suspects in the case are Saeed Dashti, her colleague from KGL Investments, and Abdullah Alshamaly, former manager of Kuwait Port Authority’s financial department.

Earlier, the lawyers reported that the Kuwaiti court refused to release Lazareva four times. The Russian diplomatic mission said later that it was "in close contact with the competent local authorities and relatives of our compatriot."