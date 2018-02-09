Kuwait Frees Russian Accused of Embezzlement on $30Mln Bail

"Ms. [Maria] Lazareva and her colleague were released on $30 million bail and she and her lawyers are continuing to fight the charges from outside," they said.
She is still in Kuwait fighting the charges against her, the attorneys said. Two other suspects in the case are Saeed Dashti, her colleague from KGL Investments, and Abdullah Alshamaly, former manager of Kuwait Port Authority’s financial department.
Earlier, the lawyers reported that the Kuwaiti court refused to release Lazareva four times. The Russian diplomatic mission said later that it was "in close contact with the competent local authorities and relatives of our compatriot."
