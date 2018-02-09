Register
02:03 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    SDF training in Raqqa

    US Fighting for ‘Position of Strength’ in Syrian Peace Talks It Isn’t Part of

    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The Pentagon has announced that they are continuing operations in Syria to strengthen the position of US diplomats during UN-backed peace talks to end the Syrian conflict - but the US has not participated in Syrian peace talks, and their continued presence in Syria has strained Washington’s relationship with both Russia and Turkey.

    During Thursday's Defense Department briefing, spokesperson Dana White was asked how the US intended to avoid fighting the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad when his supporters had avowed intentions to do battle with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed Syrian, predominantly Kurdish militia.

    "We continue to support SDF with respect to defeating [Daesh]," White replied. "Our goal is to ensure that our diplomats can negotiate from a position of strength [in the ongoing UN-backed peace talks]. It's our diplomats who will resolve what happens with respect to Syria."

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo/
    Pentagon Claims US Seeks No Conflict With Syria After Attacking Pro-Gov't Forces

    But US diplomats have no direct involvement in the Syrian peace process. Under international law, a nation may use force on another nation's soil under two circumstances: approval from the UN Security Council (UNSC) or self-defense.

    As the US fits neither, formally speaking, they aren't a side in the Syrian Civil War (though the US Department of Defense acknowledged at the end of last year that there were in fact thousands of US military personnel in the country) and so their diplomats have not been part of any recent peace talks, except in their capacity as representatives of the UNSC.

    The reporter also asked White what US forces would do if Syrian government forces clashed with the SDF, without Daesh being involved. White did not answer the question. "[Daesh] is still there," she instead noted. "And our mission is to defeat [Daesh]."

    Syrian forces conduct special operation in Damascus suburb
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Syrian Forces Conduct Op in Idlib, Where Russian Su-25 Was Shot Down - Lawmaker

    In late January, Syrian government representatives sat down with a coalition of opposition groups, including Syrian Kurds, and the United Nations in Vienna for another round of Geneva Process talks, the UN's ongoing attempt to put an end to the civil war that has dragged on for almost seven years.

    A few days later, Russia started their own peace summit in Sochi — one attended by Russia, Turkey and Syrian government officials, but few from the opposition. The US protested these talks, claiming that they undermined the legitimacy of the UN-organized ones in Vienna.

    Russia has been the central backer of the Astana Peace Process, however, another set of talks done in conjunction with Iran and Turkey. Unlike the US, the Russian presence in Syria is not in violation of international law, as Moscow was invited to involve themselves by Assad.

    In this May 18, 2017, photo, a Syrian National flag hangs out of a damaged building at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria.
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    US Has Seemingly Taken Path to Partition Syria - Lavrov

    On Wednesday, the US conducted an airstrike against pro-government Syrian militiamen in the economically crucial Middle Euphrates Valley, the informal border between government-controlled and SDF-controlled territory. The US justified the attack as a counter to an "unprovoked attack" launched by the militia against an SDF base elsewhere in the valley.

    The strike, which left around 100 dead, was decried as "a war crime and a crime against humanity" by the Syrian Foreign Ministry. Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya, also chastised the US for launching the air strike. "We were invited by the government of Syria to fight terrorists since 2015," he told reporters on Thursday. "The US was never invited to Syria. So who is the aggressor, tell me?"

    SDF troops have also clashed with Turkey. Ankara is a US ally within NATO, but they consider the SDF to be an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a Turkish Kurdish militant and political group designated as a terrorist organization by both the US and Turkey.

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis
    © AFP 2018/ JIM WATSON
    Pentagon Chief Claims Syrian Peace Congress in Sochi Failed

    Turkish forces and their Syrian militia allies are currently fighting the SDF in the Kurdish-held city of Afrin. US leaders have urged the Turks to back off, as the infighting endangered their campaign against Daesh.

    "I think our main concern is that anything that disrupts everybody's focus on [Daesh] and eliminating the complete physical caliphate — and we're close, we're very close — something people couldn't have imagined a year ago — anything that disrupts us or takes our eye off that prize is not good," Maj. Gen. Jamie Jarrard, who commands the 2,000 US soldiers stationed in Syria, told the New York Times on Wednesday.

    However, both Turkey and Russia have declared that all major Daesh holdings had been lost and the organization is no longer a territory-holding factor in the Syrian Civil War.

    Related:

    Moscow Raises Questions About US Attack Against Pro-Damascus Forces in Syria
    US May Be Preparing New Military Actions in Syria - Russian Ambassador
    Situation in Syria's Afrin Provoked by US Actions - Moscow
    Nusra Front Became Tool of Sides Unhappy With Russia Liberating Syria – MoD
    All Military Activity in Syria Must Have Consent of Gov't – Iranian Ambassador
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, UN Security Council (UNSC), Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Jamie Jarrard, Dana White, Vasily Nebenzya, Bashar al-Assad, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok