Daesh Running Out of Men, Using Women as Fighters, New Propaganda Video Shows

The propaganda video shows at least five women in full burqa with automatic weapons in various poses, from a clip of women riding around in pickup trucks flying the Daesh flag, to one of women firing over trenches.
Observers say the video indicates the deplorable strategic situation for the terrorists; according to Daesh's interpretation of Sharia law, women are allowed to take up arms only in extraordinary situations, and are otherwise required to stay at home and look after children, with widows forced to move into shared residences to await remarriage.
According to Directorate 4, a Telegram channel monitoring the terrorists' activities, in spite of their ample stock of weapons and ammunition, Daesh's main problem now is clearly the lack of manpower.
Surrounded on all sides, the territories under Daesh's control now include only several small, isolated pockets, mostly in eastern Syria, where they continue to be pushed back by Syrian and Kurdish Syrian forces advancing from the southwest and northeast, respectively. Over the past two years, Syrian, Iraqi, and Syrian Kurdish forces have systematically freed most cities and towns from the jihadists.
