15:05 GMT +308 February 2018
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017

    Turkey to Destroy Terrorist Threat in Idlib After Doing So in Afrin - Erdogan

    Middle East
    ANKARA (Sputnik) – The Turkish army will destroy the threat of terrorism in Syria’s Idlib after doing so in Afrin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

    "We will continue fighting terrorism, even despite the [Western] calls to stop the operation in Afrin … After we defeat the terrorists in Afrin, we will defeat them in Idlib too," he said speaking to heads of local governments.

    He added that Turkey is committed to clearing the north-western areas of Syria from terrorists in order to ensure the return of refugees to their homeland.

    The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Turkey on January 20 announced the beginning of operation "Olive Branch," directed against Kurdish forces in the enclave of Afrin in Northern Syria. The operation has been conducted jointly with Free Syrian Army forces.

    Damascus strongly condemned Turkey's actions in Afrin, noting that it is an integral part of Syria. Moscow called on all parties to restraint and respect the territorial integrity of Syria.

    Tags:
    terrorism, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Idlib, Afrin, Turkey
