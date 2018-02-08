Turkey to Destroy Terrorist Threat in Idlib After Doing So in Afrin - Erdogan

ANKARA (Sputnik) – The Turkish army will destroy the threat of terrorism in Syria’s Idlib after doing so in Afrin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

"We will continue fighting terrorism, even despite the [Western] calls to stop the operation in Afrin … After we defeat the terrorists in Afrin, we will defeat them in Idlib too," he said speaking to heads of local governments.

He added that Turkey is committed to clearing the north-western areas of Syria from terrorists in order to ensure the return of refugees to their homeland.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Turkey on January 20 announced the beginning of operation "Olive Branch," directed against Kurdish forces in the enclave of Afrin in Northern Syria. The operation has been conducted jointly with Free Syrian Army forces.

Damascus strongly condemned Turkey's actions in Afrin, noting that it is an integral part of Syria. Moscow called on all parties to restraint and respect the territorial integrity of Syria.