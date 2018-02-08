Register
11:53 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    November 13, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) during the meeting

    Putin and Erdogan Agree to Boost Military-Intel Cooperation After Su-25 Downing

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 51

    In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to enhance cooperation between Russian and Turkish armed forces, as well as intelligence services in fighting terrorism.

    "It is agreed to strengthen coordination of the actions of the armed forces and special services of Russia and Turkey in order to combat terrorist groups that violate the ceasefire regime," the Kremlin press service said.

    Erdogan expressed condolences to Vladimir Putin over the death of Russian military pilot Roman Filipov after the attack of militants in Syria, press service reported.

    READ MORE: Attack on Russian Su-25 is Attack on Astana Process — Turkish Analyst

    "The importance of clear and strict compliance with the Astana agreements on the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria is stressed. Both sides confirmed their commitment to a political and diplomatic settlement based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254, in line with the decisions of the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue held on January 30 in Sochi," the statement said.

    On February 3, while flying over the Idlib de-escalation zone, a Russian Su-25 warplane piloted by Major Roman Filipov was shot down by terrorists using shoulder-mounted surface-to-air missiles. It was stressed that the pilot tried to keep the plane in the air until the last and managed to report the attack.

    Both presidents noted the importance of continuing the joint work of Russia, Turkey and Iran with respect to Syria. In addition, during the conversation, prospects for new cooperation at various levels within this framework were discussed.

    The leaders of Turkey and Russia are reported to have agreed on the need to speed up the establishment of observation posts in Idlib. The situation in the suburb of Damascus of East Guta was also discussed.

    It is noted that Erdogan and Putin also discussed the situation in Afrin, Syria, where the Turkish Armed Forces are conducting operations, and in Idlib, which has been declared a de-escalation zone.

    Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported citing a source in the Turkish presidential administration that the two presidents had agreed to hold the second summit of Russia, Turkey and Iran on the situation in Syria in Istanbul. Putin and Erdogan also discussed the situation in Syria's Afrin, where the Turkish Armed Forces are currently carrying out the military operation, and in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

    Related:

    Russia, Turkey Sign Agreement With View to Russian Ka-32 Helicopter Supplies
    Attack on Russian Su-25 is Attack on Astana Process – Turkish Analyst
    Over Half of Turks Have Anti-US Views, Support Improving Ties With Russia - Poll
    Tags:
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin, Syria, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok