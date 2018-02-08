Register
11:53 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Two Israeli air force F-15s (File)

    Damascus Warns About 'Dangerous Consequences' of Israeli Attacks in Syria

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    3121

    Recent strikes reportedly carried out by the Israeli military in Syria have led Damascus to accuse Tel Aviv of effectively aiding the terrorist forces in the country, and seek help from the UN to put an end to these attacks.

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry has penned a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and another to the UN Security Council, in response to an airstrike carried out by Israeli warplanes in the Damascus province on Wednesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reports.

    "Israeli attacks are a continuation of an aggressive and dangerous approach by Israel aimed at supporting terrorist groups, which helps the latter to prolong the crisis in Syria and raises their morale, which sunk due to the gains made by the Syrian army and its allies," the letters said.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits at a military outpost during a visit at Mount Hermon in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights overlooking the Israel-Syria border. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Baz Ratner
    Netanyahu Visits Golan Heights, Near Syrian Border, Warns Israel's Enemies Not to 'Test Us'
    The ministry also accused Tel Aviv of coordinating its actions with terrorist groups, and claimed that Israel “poses a threat to global security and peace on par with Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra).”

    "The Syrian government once again warns Israel about the dangerous consequences of its attacks against the [Syrian] republic, and once again demands that the UNSC condemn these blatant attacks and take decisive and immediate action to stop these attacks and bring Israel to justice," the ministry declared.

    Also, the letters noted that the Israeli airstrike coincided with a series of mortar strikes carried out by terrorists in Syria against civilian targets across the country.

    On February 7, Israeli military aircraft reportedly launched several missiles at a target located in the Damascus province of Syria in what has become the latest IDF attack on Syrian soil.

    READ MORE: 'Israel is Definitely Violating Syria's Sovereignty' — Analyst

    Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, claimed that the target of this strike was a "research center" in the town of Jamraya, located north of Damascus.

    Israeli authorities repeatedly claim that the airstrikes carried out by the IDF against Syria are allegedly aimed against Hezbollah units and infrastructure in the country as it is considered a terrorist organization by Israel.

    Tel Aviv and Damascus, which have never signed a peace treaty, have repeatedly exchanged tit-for-tat attacks in bordering areas, with the latest incident taking place in early January, when the Syrian government army thwarted three Israeli missile attacks on Damascus countryside. Syria reportedly warned the Israeli side about the risks posed by such attacks.

    Related:

    Situation in Syria's Afrin Provoked by US Actions - Moscow
    All Military Activity in Syria Must Have Consent of Gov't – Iranian Ambassador
    French Foreign Minister Wants Withdrawal of Hezbollah From Syria
    Tags:
    consequences, terrorists, airstrike, UN Security Council (UNSC), United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok