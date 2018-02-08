Damascus Warns About 'Dangerous Consequences' of Israeli Attacks in Syria

Recent strikes reportedly carried out by the Israeli military in Syria have led Damascus to accuse Tel Aviv of effectively aiding the terrorist forces in the country, and seek help from the UN to put an end to these attacks.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has penned a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and another to the UN Security Council, in response to an airstrike carried out by Israeli warplanes in the Damascus province on Wednesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reports.

"Israeli attacks are a continuation of an aggressive and dangerous approach by Israel aimed at supporting terrorist groups, which helps the latter to prolong the crisis in Syria and raises their morale, which sunk due to the gains made by the Syrian army and its allies," the letters said.

The ministry also accused Tel Aviv of coordinating its actions with terrorist groups, and claimed that Israel “poses a threat to global security and peace on par with Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra).”

"The Syrian government once again warns Israel about the dangerous consequences of its attacks against the [Syrian] republic, and once again demands that the UNSC condemn these blatant attacks and take decisive and immediate action to stop these attacks and bring Israel to justice," the ministry declared.

Also, the letters noted that the Israeli airstrike coincided with a series of mortar strikes carried out by terrorists in Syria against civilian targets across the country.

On February 7, Israeli military aircraft reportedly launched several missiles at a target located in the Damascus province of Syria in what has become the latest IDF attack on Syrian soil.

Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, claimed that the target of this strike was a "research center" in the town of Jamraya, located north of Damascus.

Israeli authorities repeatedly claim that the airstrikes carried out by the IDF against Syria are allegedly aimed against Hezbollah units and infrastructure in the country as it is considered a terrorist organization by Israel.

Tel Aviv and Damascus, which have never signed a peace treaty, have repeatedly exchanged tit-for-tat attacks in bordering areas, with the latest incident taking place in early January, when the Syrian government army thwarted three Israeli missile attacks on Damascus countryside. Syria reportedly warned the Israeli side about the risks posed by such attacks.