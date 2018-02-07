Register
16:31 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Jabhat al-Nusra fighter (File)

    Nusra Front Became Tool of Sides Unhappy With Russia Liberating Syria - MoD

    © AFP 2018/ RAMI AL-SAYED
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Downing of Russian Su-25 in Syria (9)
    3141

    The Syrian militants from Jabhat al-Sham, also known as the Nusra Front, are attempting to derail the peace process in Syria's de-escalation zones by squeezing the moderate opposition from there, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

    The Nusra Front militants remain the major source of instability not only in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone but in the entire country, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday.

    Konashenkov explained that the Nusra militants are receiving the arms supplies from the third parties and are trying to derail "the peace process in the de-escalation zones, ousting the moderate opposition from there." 

    "This confirms our fears that the terrorists of Al-Qaeda's offshoot have become an obedient tool in the hands of one or a number of technologically advanced countries that are dissatisfied with Russia's key role in liberation of Syria from Daesh," — Konashenkov stressed, recalling Nusra's latest actions in Syria, including the attack on Russian airbases in Tartus and Hmeimim that was launched by the Nusra militants with the use of the sophisticated armed unmanned aerial vehicles.

    Smoke rises from the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US-Led Coalition Uses Al Hasakah Camp in Syria to Train Militants - Russian MoD
    Commenting further on the situation in the de-escalation zones, the Russian defense representative has expressed concern with Nusra Front Militants obtaining Man-Portable Air Defense (MANPAD) systems that may be used "not only in Syria and not only against warplanes." The Russian Defense Ministry is working to establish the channels through which the arms were supplied to the terrorists.

    This comes after it was reported that MANPAD was used to down Russian Su-25SM that was on patrol over the Idlib de-escalation zone. Pilot Roman Filipov ejected before the plane crashed and later engaged in a fight with militants on the ground. He eventually blew himself up with a grenade in order not to be captured by terrorists.

    The body of Filipov has been transferred to Russia. He is expected to be buried in his hometown of Voronezh on February 8.

    Russian Armed Forces Units Remaining in Syria Self-Sufficient

    The Russian Armed Forces' contingent remaining in Syria is self-sufficient, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

    "At the moment, the main tasks of the Russian Armed Forces stationed in Syria are monitoring the ceasefire regime in de-escalation zones and assisting the Syrian people in establishing a peaceful life. There is a self-sufficient contingent of the Russian Armed Forces in the Syrian Arab Republic for these purposes,” the ministry’s statement read.

    A view of Damascus. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Air Defenses Respond to Israeli 'Aggression' Near Damascus - State Media
    The de-escalation zones have been established in Syria as part of the Astana peace process, a series of talks to launch peace process in the war-ravaged country. Russia, Iran and Turkey have brokered the ceasefire in Syria as well as the establishment of fighting-free areas in the country that cover four areas, including the Idlib province and three other zones.

    Russia has been conducting the military operation in Syria since 2015 at the request of the Syrian government. In December 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Daesh in Syria had been completely eliminated. President Putin has also said that the "victory over terrorists" had been achieved.

    The Russian military announced it had reached agreement with Damascus that it will keep the use of Tartus and Hmeimim bases for 49 years.

    Topic:
    Downing of Russian Su-25 in Syria (9)

    Related:

    Turkish Opposition Calls for Contacts With Damascus to Ensure Peace in Syria
    Syrian Forces Conduct Op in Idlib, Where Russian Su-25 Was Shot Down - Lawmaker
    Tags:
    attack, al Qaeda, Al-Nusra Front, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok