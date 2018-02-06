Some 150 Civilians Killed, 365 Wounded in Afrin Amid Turkish Army Op – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 148 people were killed and another 365 injured in Syria's northern district of Afrin as a result of attacks conducted by Turkish forces and terrorist groups, according to the ANF news agency.

Almost 150 civilians killed in the ongoing attacks, 365 people wounded in Afrin during Turkish Army Operation. There are some people still trapped under debris and their aftermath is not known.The information was provided by Afrin Canton’s Health Council Co-Chair Ancela Reso, according to the agency.

YPG sources stated that a Turkish army vehicle was destroyed near Hemame village of Afrin's Jindires district.

Meanwhile, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Turkish main opposition Republican People's Party on Sunday launched an appeal to the country's authorities to re-establish contacts with Damascus for guaranteeing peace and stabilizing the situation in Syria.

On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces started Olive Branch Operation against the Kurdish forces in Afrin, an area controlled by the US-backed YPG, which are considered by Ankara to be associates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries. The operation has been conducted jointly with the Free Syrian Army forces.

Damascus has firmly condemned the operation as an assault on Syria's sovereignty. Moscow, in turn, has urged all the parties to exercise restraint and called for respect of Syria's territorial integrity.

Justifying its decision to start the operation in the region, Ankara declared that the advance was aimed at eradicating terrorists from the country's border with Syria, referring to the Kurdish formations operating in the area.