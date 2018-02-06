No Arab State to Agree With Trump's Jerusalem Decision - Palestine’s Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - No Arab state will officially voice its support of the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, Palestine’s Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said Tuesday.

"No matter, what happens behind the scenes, they [the Arab nations] may say different things to the US side, but no Arab country will officially recognize that it agrees with Trump's decision," Nofal said.

The politician went on by saying that the US decision had significantly complicated the situation because this policy would not have any positive outcome.

The statement comes just a day after the meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pope Francis, during which both officials condemned US decision to recognize Jerusalem Israel's capital and called for keeping the city's current status.

The statement refers to December 6, 2017, US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The president instructed the US Department of State to move the embassy from Tel Aviv. Trump's move has caused a huge wave of criticism in numerous countries, including in the Arab states.

Following Trump's resolution, the Council of the Arab League, chaired by Turkey, urged the international community to recognize the Palestinian State with its capital in East Jerusalem, while calling on the US to rescind its decision on the city.

Israel considers Jerusalem as its capital, including the eastern districts of the city, which the Israelis seized from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967. The international community does not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem and believes that the status of the city should be determined based on an agreement with the Palestinians, who claim the eastern part.