Turkey Constructs the Fourth Observation Point in Syria's Idlib - General Staff

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish servicemen started to construct the fourth observation point in the northern Syrian province of Idlib, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

"As part of agreements on de-escalation zones reached in Astana, our servicemen have started to construct the fourth observation point… in Idlib. Moreover, we are going to start the work on the construction of two more such points," the statement read.

A convoy of the Turkish Armed Forces moved to the fourth observation point in Idlib to keep track of the situation and sustain the current cease-fire in the de-escalation zones, deliver aid and ensure the secure return of local people.

Turkey is one of the peace-guarantor states in Syria. The country's decision follows the recent deadly attack that took place in the area, when terrorists shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft. The pilot managed to survive in an aircraft crash, but was killed in a combat with terrorists. Furthermore, a vehicle has detonated while the convoy deployed in Idlib was passing through. According to the military, this attack killed one civilian and wounded two others.

Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow hoped for the quick deployment of all Turkish observation points in Idlib. He added that Ankara had constructed only three out of 20 planned observation points.

The Astana talks aimed at the settlement of the Syrian conflict resulted in the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria, namely, in Idlib and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces; in the north of the central Homs province; in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus and in certain parts of the country's southern Daraa and Quneitra provinces. Turkey is one of the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire regime along with Russia and Iran.