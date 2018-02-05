Iran Deal Revision Impossible Amid Mistrust Between Tehran, Washington - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tense relations between the United States and Iran make it impossible to revise or amend the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Tehran's nuclear program, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Russia’s Izvestiya newspaper.

"It is impossible to revise the Iran Nuclear Deal… improve, supplement, correct it in the current situation. Too much has happened recently, aggravating the mistrust between Washington and Tehran," Ryabkov said in an interview.

The Russian diplomat reminded that exists a range of issues, unrelated to the contents of the JCPOA, which the United States was adding to the international agenda.

"Iran is accused of all kinds of offenses and criticized for actions, which, in our view, reflect the attempts of the country to secure its own interests. Instead of having a normal dialogue, the US applies blackmail methods," Ryabkov underlined.

In its nuclear doctrine, published on Friday, the United States said that while Tehran had agreed to constraints on its nuclear program under the JCPOA, it retained "the technological capability and much of the capacity necessary to develop a nuclear weapon within one year of a decision to do so."

Commenting on the US Nuclear Posture Review, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the doctrine showed US increasing reliance on nuclear weapons, stressing that such an approach would bring humanity closer to annihilation. He added, that he "obduracy" of US President Donald Trump in "killing" the agreement.

On January 30, Donald Trump asked the Congress to address the flaws in the "terrible Iran nuclear deal." Earlier that month, Trump announced that he would waive sanctions on Iran as required by the JCPOA, but said this would be the last time.

In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of nations — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — signed the JCPOA. The agreement stipulates a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.