Register
13:08 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A sculpture titled Dangerous Game by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, right, is displayed in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. The two-part installation shows a giant hand holding a nuclear missile as if it were a dart

    Iran Deal Revision Impossible Amid Mistrust Between Tehran, Washington - Moscow

    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    120

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tense relations between the United States and Iran make it impossible to revise or amend the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Tehran's nuclear program, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Russia’s Izvestiya newspaper.

    "It is impossible to revise the Iran Nuclear Deal… improve, supplement, correct it in the current situation. Too much has happened recently, aggravating the mistrust between Washington and Tehran," Ryabkov said in an interview.

    The Russian diplomat reminded that exists a range of issues, unrelated to the contents of the JCPOA, which the United States was adding to the international agenda.

    "Iran is accused of all kinds of offenses and criticized for actions, which, in our view, reflect the attempts of the country to secure its own interests. Instead of having a normal dialogue, the US applies blackmail methods," Ryabkov underlined.

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Iran on US Nuclear Posture Review: Doctrine Menaces Destruction of Human Race
    In its nuclear doctrine, published on Friday, the United States said that while Tehran had agreed to constraints on its nuclear program under the JCPOA, it retained "the technological capability and much of the capacity necessary to develop a nuclear weapon within one year of a decision to do so."

    Commenting on the US Nuclear Posture Review, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the doctrine showed US increasing reliance on nuclear weapons, stressing that such an approach would bring humanity closer to annihilation. He added, that he "obduracy" of US President Donald Trump in "killing" the agreement.

    READ MORE: Tehran: US Reliance on Nuclear Weapons Moves Humanity Closer to Annihilation

    On January 30, Donald Trump asked the Congress to address the flaws in the "terrible Iran nuclear deal." Earlier that month, Trump announced that he would waive sanctions on Iran as required by the JCPOA, but said this would be the last time.

    In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of nations — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — signed the JCPOA. The agreement stipulates a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    Related:

    Iran on US Nuclear Posture Review: Doctrine Menaces Destruction of Human Race
    Analyst: US Should Work With Iran, Russia, China if They Want Stable Afghanistan
    Russia-Iran Cooperation on Syria Helps Resolve 'Other Mideast Problems' – MP
    Tags:
    Iran Nuclear Deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Javad Zarif, Donald Trump, Sergei Ryabkov, Iran, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok