Spy Sentenced in Iran for Selling Nuclear Data

"The spy who had met with American intelligence agents nine times to transfer information of Iranian nuclear issues to US and a European country has been sentenced to 6 years prison and confiscation of all sums of money acquired from espionage," Jafari Dowlatabadi said as quoted by the Mehr news agency.
In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of nations — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The agreement stipulates a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.
All comments
Show new comments (0)