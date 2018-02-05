Spy Sentenced in Iran for Selling Nuclear Data

A court in Iran has sentenced a spy to six years in prison for working for the US and European intelligence services and passing on Tehran's sensitive nuclear information, Prosecutor General Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi said.

"The spy who had met with American intelligence agents nine times to transfer information of Iranian nuclear issues to US and a European country has been sentenced to 6 years prison and confiscation of all sums of money acquired from espionage," Jafari Dowlatabadi said as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

© AP Photo/ Petr David Josek Iran on US Nuclear Posture Review: Doctrine Menaces Destruction of Human Race

Iranian media also reported that the spy was handing over information related to the economic sanctions.

In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of nations — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The agreement stipulates a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.