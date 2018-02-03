Syria Refutes US Allegations on Chemical Weapons Use Against Rebel-Held E Ghouta

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has responded to the United States' claims of chemical weapons use by the government forces in the clashes with militants in Eatern Ghouta.

The US accusations of chemical weapons use in Eastern Ghouta are groundless, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said adding that Damascus strognly condemned such statements.

On January 26, Syrian opposition reported the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government forces in eastern Ghouta. Damascus denied the allegations.

However, on February 2, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis says investigators are looking into reports that the Syrian government used sarin gas in recent chemical attacks, but there is no evidence of the gas usage so far.

"We do not have evidence," Mattis told reporters, as quoted by Politico on Friday.

Mattis added it appears chlorine was used in the attacks, but "we are even more concerned about the possibility of sarin use."