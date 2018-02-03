WATCH Syrian Army's Successful Offensive in Hama-Idlib-Aleppo

Syrian Army forces continued clashes with Daesh terrorists in northeastern Hama, regaining control of the villages of Job Zariq, southern Abu Khanadeq and Mazra'a al-Aw in southern Abyan.
The troops also captured another strategic region in northeastern Hama, a hill overlooking the village of Rasm al-Dahal north of the villages of Qanafez, after a fierce battle with terrorists.
Russian aviation has been providing significant support to the ground-based Syrian forces.
The source added that control over the strategic height of Rasm al-Dahal will provide the army with control over Totah Hajilah.
The army also carried out a successful operation in the south of the province of Aleppo, where, after heavy clashes with terrorists of al-Nusra Front, the villages of al-Mulaham and Atshanah Sharqiyah were liberated.
The terrorists suffered heavy casualties and their military hardware was severely damaged in the attack.
