Turkish Authorities Classify Ankara Tax Office Blast as Terrorist Attack

ANKARA (Sputnik) - An explosion in an empty building of a local tax office in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Thursday was a terrorist attack carried out by suspects linked to the Kurdish leftist Democratic Union party, Ankara governor's office said Friday.

"As a result of the on-site investigation of the explosion on February 1… evidence was found that an explosive device was used. The video footage from outdoor surveillance cameras was studied and it turned out that a suspicious man entered the building and left a bag, which presumably contained an explosive device, at the entrance," the governor's office said in a statement.

According to the statement, police on Friday launched the pursuit of the perpetrator of the attack identified during the investigation, as well as two of his accomplices.

"During the pursuit, one of the suspects, who carried false ID papers, was killed. He was identified as Ersen Ertogan born in 1991 in the province of Mardin, who was trained in a camp in a YPG-held area in Syria and entered Turkey illegally," the statement said.

"In total, eight people, who maintained contacts with the perpetrator of the attack, were arrested in the provinces of Adana, Sirnak and Mardin," according to the document.

On February 1, a powerful explosion was heard in Ankara. Local media reported citing authorities, it was a gas explosion in a local tax office. As a result, at least three people were injured in the blast.